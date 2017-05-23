​Lesufi tells Parktown Boys sexual assault is ‘never acceptable’

Sexual assault is not normal and should never be seen as acceptable, says Gauteng MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi.

Lesufi on Tuesday visited Parktown Boys High School following ​an allegations that more 20 pupils have come forward with allegations they were sexually assaulted by an assistant coach at the school.

“I want the boys in Parktown Boys High to be the ​first to report any forms of sexual misconduct,” said Lesufi.

More than 20 pupils at Parktown Boys’ High have accused their water polo coach of sexual assault, a report says.

According to reports the incident was discovered by a surveillance footage which allegedly caught the ​coach fondling a 15-year-old’s genitals​.

Lesufi also said that all the necessary support is available to the learners and that as the government they need to protect the school.

“Learners need to report any incident – no one can tell you it’s the culture of the school to do wrong things,” said Lesufi.

-TNA Reporter