​Man linked to several murders and robbers to appear in court ​

A man who is believed to have murdered an elderly couple in Port Elizabeth will appear at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In September Schoenmakerskop residents were shocked when a brutal attack on two elderly residents left them dead.

The 21-year-old man was arrested last Wednesday afternoon appeared in the Patterson Magistrate’s Court in Patterson, the police confirmed.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspect was appearing in an unrelated case of housebreaking which was committed in October 2017. The arrest came after police were following up on several leads.

The accused is also charged with the murder of the 49-year-old man who was bludgeoned in a house robbery on September 23 at the Forrest Hills cemetery caretaker’s quarters.

It is alleged that at about 11.45pm the deceased, Tyrone Plaatjies, and his friend were inside the caravan sleeping when two unknown men pushed opened the door and entered.

Naidu said one was armed with a hammer and started assaulting the two men.

“They searched the caravan and took R50 cash, a cellphone and a vehicle belonging to the deceased. Plaatjies succumbed to his injuries while on his way to the hospital,” she said.

The man will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate ‘ s Court tomorrow on three charges of murder and aggravated robbery in two cases.

“Further arrests are imminent. Police will be investigating whether the suspect may be linked to other cases of robbery in the Summerstrand and Humewood areas,” Naidu added.

TNA Reporter