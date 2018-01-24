10 traffic officials in court for corruption

Ten traffic officials are expected to appear in the Mankweng and Polokwane magistrates’ courts on Wednesday after they were arrested in a sting operation by the Hawks and Road Traffic Management Corporation(RTMC).

Two municipal traffic officers and eight provincial traffic officers were arrested during Operation Siyabangena, which is aimed at cracking down on corrupt traffic officials in Limpopo.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Matimba Maluleke said, to date, 17 traffic officials and three intermediaries had been arrested since the establishment of the operation in December 2017.

Maluleke said the 10 face charges of corruption.

-TNA Reporter