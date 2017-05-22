11 injured in Sasolburg factory explosion

Eleven people have been injured after an explosion occurred at a factory in Sasolburg on Monday morning.

ER24 paramedics along with several other services, arrived on the scene and found that the factory had already been evacuated.

However one man sustained moderate injuries while ten others sustained minor injuries.

The patients were treated and were thereafter transported to a nearby medical centre for further treatment.

The details surrounding the explosion are yet unknown but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

TNA Reporter