11 year old awarded for saving twin’s life

WITHOUT the bravery and presence of 11-year-old Luke Bridle, of Johannesburg, his twin brother, David, may not have survived his recent near-drowning experience. Bridle was recently presented with a special bravery award by Netcare 911 at his school, Polly Shorts Academy, in Weltevreden Park.

The boy’s mother, Shandré, said one afternoon in September, the twins were at home with their child minder who was giving David a bath. The boys’ child minder stepped out of the bathroom to fetch a towel when David suddenly had an epileptic seizure in the bathtub.

“His face went under the water and his body went rigid during the seizure, he fell forward and he was drowning in the bath,” she said. “Thankfully, Luke immediately jumped into the bath to try to get David’s head out of the water. “Our child minder came running in but it was very difficult for her and Luke to lift David out of the bath because of the seizure. It frightens me to think of it, but David could have drowned.”

The boys’ father, Brian, said in a flash, Luke pulled the bath plug so that the water could drain out of the bath, however there was still concern that David could have breathed in water during the seizure.

“Together, the child minder and Luke managed to get him out of the bath and lay him over the woman’s knee so that the water could drain from his mouth. Luke helped to pummel his brother’s back to help expel any remaining fluid from his lungs.” Luke then pressed a panic button to alert the security company, then phoned their mother, who has first aid training and over the phone she talked him through all the steps of how to check whether his brother was breathing and place him in the recovery position until an emergency medical services provider arrived.

Craig Grindell, managing director of Netcare 911, said: “It is very rare to come across a child with the ability to act quickly and sensibly under such stressful and frightening circumstances. “We were so impressed at how Luke helped to save his twin brother’s life that we decided to award him a special Netcare 911 bravery certificate.”

kutullom@thenewage.co.za

-Kutullo Madisha