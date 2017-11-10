12 arrested after raids in Joburg hijacked buildings

12 people have been arrested after the City of Johannesburg conducted a crime prevention operation in three hijacked and bad properties in the inner city.

According to the City of Joburg, the properties that were targeted during the operation include the Booysens Squatter camp, Melthard Court and Delvers Close in Johannesburg Central.

The operation was led by the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services Department in conjunction with the South African Police Service (SAPS), Department of Home Affairs, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), Emergency Management Services (EMS), the City’s Environmental Health, Citizen Relationship Urban Management and Social Development departments.

“It is now the responsibility of the Department of Home Affairs to process those who were arrested. Those who qualify for asylum must be expeditiously issued with the relevant papers,” Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said.

Mashaba indicated that the city has conducted an audit of some 500 bad buildings, about 134 of which are confirmed as hijacked. 24 of the 500 bad buildings belong to the City.

All of these buildings represent opportunities for creating affordable housing.

“It is essential that we bring back the rule of law in our city and take it back from the criminal elements such as landlords who take advantage of desperate people and house them under deplorable conditions,” Mashaba said.

He added that they are committed to stop the rot in the inner city and make it a prosperous and inclusive place for people to live, work and play.

-TNA Reporter