12 injured in a taxi crash

Twelve people were left injured following a taxi crash on the corner of the R55 and Allandale Road, Kyalami on Monday.

A serious taxi accident on the corner of the R55 and Allandale Road, Kyalami https://t.co/2ymlFW3TAR #ArriveAlive @EMER_G_MED pic.twitter.com/vfKX9X3AFO — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) January 9, 2017

It is alleged that the taxi driver skipped a red traffic light, colliding with another vehicle in the intersection

Three patients sustained serious injuries that required Advanced Life Support intervention.

Other patients were treated at the scene and later transported to various nearby hospitals for further management.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is investigating accident further.

-TNA Reporter