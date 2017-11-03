12 killed when taxi knocked a donkey in Limpopo

At least twelve people died after a taxi knocked a donkey, lost control and subsequently collided with a truck.

Limpopo police spokesperson Moatshe’ Ngoepe said that the incident happened on Thursday along the N1 North a few kilometres before Botlokwa village.

“It is alleged that a combi was travelling from Makhado towards Polokwane when it knocked a donkey, lost control and subsequently collided with a truck which was travelling to the opposite direction from Polokwane towards Makhado,” said Ngoepe.

It is said that eleven people from the taxi died on the scene including three who were burnt beyond recognition, three survived with serious injuries and they were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“One of the three injured victims, passed away on Friday morning in hospital bringing the death toll to twelve and the driver of the truck who was alone survived with no injuries,” said Ngoepe.

Ngoepe indicated that those who have died are still unidentified but forensic investigations to determine their identities are still unfolding.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

-TNA Reporter