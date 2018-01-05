ANC congratulates the class of 2017

The African National Congress has congratulated the Matric Class of 2017 for the improvement in the results of the National Senior Certificate examinations.

“This achievement is the outcome of years of toil, dedication and determination by the learners, educators, parents and other education stakeholders over a concerted period of time; all of whom should be justifiably proud of the fruits of their effort,” the party said in a statement.

The ANC also specifically commended the Free State for once again being named as the best performing province with an almost 90% pass rate; albeit a decline from last year’s performance.

“The Free State’s consistent excellence is and must remain an inspiration for all. We are particularly heartened by the reported increase in the results of the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

While much more still remains to be done, their performance this year is indicative of the ability and will to do much better,” the statement read.

The ANC also salutes the Ministry of Basic Education, the educators and all societal partners for indeed making education a societal issue.”

