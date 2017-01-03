14 injured after taxi overturned

14 people sustained injuries after a taxi overturned on the N12 near the Atlas turn-off in Boksburg on Tuesday.

On arrival paramedics found the taxi lying on its side on the fast lane of the highway. Several passengers from the taxi were found were found standing along the roadside barriers.

“Several passengers from the taxi were found were found standing along the roadside barriers,”ER24 said in a statement.

Upon assessment, a total 14 patients had been injured in this incident. All 14 patients were found to have sustained only minor injuries.

All patients transported them to Sunshine Hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the taxi was assessed and found to have escaped injury. It is understood that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Local authorities are investigating the accident.

