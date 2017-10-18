‘1500 JMPD officers to be inducted an agenda of nepotism and bribery’

The Black First Land First (BLF) Jo’burg Region has on Wednesday stated that the additional 1500 officers to the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) are just an agenda of jobs for sale, nepotism and bribery.

BLF has learnt how new 1500 employment advertised vacant post have been filled and will be inducted today into the JMPD by the City of Johannesburg, executive Mayor, Herman Mashaba without formal training.

In November 2016, the City launched its K9-Unit, which have yielded many successful busts to date, and in the 2017/18 budget, R131 million was allocated towards increased JMPD visibility in crime hotspots.

This budget is also being utilised for the recruitment and training of the additional 1500 officers.

“BLF supports the excluded trained and competent JMPD Reserves against the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) coalition Nepotism and discriminative agenda,” said BLF’s Sanelisiwe Nzimande.

-TNA Reporter