16 killed in taxi crash

Sixteen people died following an horrific collision on the N1 South, between Murryhill and Hammanskraal, North of Pretoria on Saturday.

10 adults & 6 children declared dead. Two others critically injured after horrific crash on the N1, in Hammanskraal. https://t.co/CgUVRi4DMi pic.twitter.com/iFWRvhcPRV — EMER-G-MED (@EMER_G_MED) January 7, 2017

It’s alleged that a bakkie, which had been traveling northbound, lost control and veered over the centre median into oncoming traffic. The bakkie then collided with a fully loaded minibus taxi.

Paramedics found that thirteen of the taxi’s passengers, as well as both drivers had already succumbed to their injuries and were heavily entrapped within the mangled remains of the vehicles.

A off-duty doctor had begun resuscitation attempts on one patient, unfortunately the patient was later declared dead on the scene.

Two passengers from the taxi sustained critical injuries, including multiple fractures. They were treated at the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

The City of Tshwane fire department used the “jaws of life” to cut the bodies from the vehicles. Ten adults and six children were declared dead at the scene.

The South African Police Service’s specialist Accident Investigation Unit were at the scene to investigate further.

Death toll rises to 16 in N1 Hammanskraal accident. Taxi vs Bakkie @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/viTLT1m68M — Netcare911 (@Netcare911_sa) January 7, 2017

-TNA Reporter