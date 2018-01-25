17 injured in Sandton accident

Seventeen people were injured in an accident on Kelvin Drive near Bowling Avenue in Sandton on Thursday morning.

Netcare911 spokesperson Nick Dollma said a bakkie carrying 15 workers overturned as it collided with a car.

Netcare911 paramedics and other Emergency Service officials attended to the 17 injured persons on the scene.

“Two people have sustained moderate injuries while the 15 were fortunate to sustain minor injuries,” Dollma said.

He said all patients were stable and had been transported to different hospitals for further assessments and care.

The police are investigating the incident.

