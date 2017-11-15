175 homes handed over in Kliptown

Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for housing councilor Mzobanzi Ntuli has said that the Kliptown Urban Renewal Programme aims to address the needs and requirements of the Kliptown community.

Ntuli said this as she officiated the allocation of 175 fully subsidised freehold housing units in Kliptown Extension 11 in Soweto on Wednesday.

Kliptown is characterised by a limited amount of formal housing and very densely inhabited informal settlements. Out of the 175 houses ready for allocation, the city allocated 50 houses to child-headed households, pensioners and people with disabilities.

There are 14 informal settlements in Kliptown.

-TNA Reporter

