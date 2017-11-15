175 homes handed over in Kliptown

Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for housing councilor Mzobanzi Ntuli has said that the Kliptown Urban Renewal Programme aims to address the needs and requirements of the Kliptown community.

Ntuli said this as she officiated the allocation of 175 fully subsidised freehold housing units in Kliptown Extension 11 in Soweto on Wednesday.

Kliptown is characterised by a limited amount of formal housing and very densely inhabited informal settlements. Out of the 175 houses ready for allocation, the city allocated 50 houses to child-headed households, pensioners and people with disabilities.

Today we’re not just allocating housing in Kliptown, it’s #MoveInDay😁 for residents who’ve been waiting years for free social RDP housing #KliptownHousingHandover ^NS pic.twitter.com/gjfJ0s8yqX — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) November 15, 2017

House number 4871 and it’s new owners😭 they’ve been waiting +30 years for this moment, it’s finally here… our emotions are running wild #KliptownHousingHandover ^NS pic.twitter.com/keCdovj29H — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) November 15, 2017

Time waits for no man, other residents from Kliptown came out to support & assist new house owners #KliptownHousingHandover ^NS pic.twitter.com/2xq4yZwWwR — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) November 15, 2017

Another 200 units are almost complete 👋 #KliptownHousingHandover ^NS pic.twitter.com/BAEi4r1uW7 — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) November 15, 2017

More pictures… long waiting residents finally have homes they can call their own. Social Housing will be allocating houses in Kliptown for the next two weeks #KliptownHousingHandover ^NS pic.twitter.com/ZzyMSLdGxX — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) November 15, 2017

There are 14 informal settlements in Kliptown.

Here’s a status review for housing allocation in Kliptown, Pimville, and Klipspruit… #KliptownHousingHandover ^NS pic.twitter.com/lBaQlLP0ZF — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) November 15, 2017

-TNA Reporter