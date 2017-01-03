20 injured in Joburg CBD taxi collision

Twenty people have been injured after two taxi’s collided in Johannesburg on Wolmerans and Rissik on Tuesday.

Arrive Alive said: “Approximately 20 people were injured in the collision, sustaining injuries ranging from minor to serious. One seriously injured patient required Advanced Life Support intervention.”

According to reports, one taxi turned in front of the other resulting in a T-bone collision, causing one to overturn.

The patients were triaged and treated at the scene before being transported to various nearby facilities for further care.

JMPD will further investigate the accident.

-TNA Reporter