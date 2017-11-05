20 youngsters ready to change the world with their skills

A group of 20 young professionals has been announced as the 2017 intake for the Vodacom Change the World programme.

To help advance youth economic empowerment, the programme has been relaunched as an information and communication technology (ICT) and youth volunteerism initiative.

Vodacom Change the World will focus on creating work experience opportunities for young people who in turn will use their skills and time to give back to their communities through the nonprofit organisations (NPOs) of their choice.

Selected candidates will be placed at an NPO of their choice for a year and Vodacom will ensure that they are well remunerated.

Among the recruits was Mamokeba Josepheni Letsesi who said he was grateful to have received an opportunity to give back to her community in Qwaqwa.

“I am excited to have been chosen from the 4900 applications which were received. I will be volunteering at an organisation which assist students to register at university,” she said.

The programme will be to enhance skills development mainly through the placement of human capital as opposed to the traditional method of grants and sponsorship.

This ensures the sustainability of programmes, skills transfer and the longevity and survival of the NPO sector long after the volunteer has left.

The Vodacom Change the World programme was introduced in 2011, giving individuals the opportunity to volunteer their time and skills to work for an NPO for 12 months. To date, 111 volunteers have already made a difference through their placement at a wide range of NPOs.

“The young people of 2017 are fighting for freedom from poverty, inequality and unemployment and to help alleviate their plight, Vodacom has decided to respond with a specific programme to assist the youth, chief executive officer for Vodacom group corporate affairs, Takalani Netshitenzhe said.

“Through the Change the World programme, young people are afforded a unique opportunity to do something close to their heart while imparting their ICT skills to help society.

“As the impacts of the fourth industrial revolution are going to be felt strongest by the youths and women in particular, we see this as an opportunity to help bridge the digital divide in communities while preparing youths for a future in a fast digitising world.

“I am pleased to see that many young females are being placed on the programme and their task is to ensure that more young females are empowered through digital literacy and skills.

“The ICT sector will be a key delivery agent in the attainment of the sustainable development goals and it is encouraging that so many youth have shown interest in the programme,” Netshitenzhe said.

Once the year is complete, the 20 youngsters will be armed with vital work experience, enhanced skills and access to networks that will see them enter the marketplace or even start their own companies.

KUTULLO MADISHA

kutullom@thenewage.co.za