2016: tumultuous year at universities

The Fees Must Fall campaign, campus rapes and the struggle for transformation at South African universities hogged the headlines on the higher education front in 2016.

Rape scandals rocked Rhodes University in Grahamstown, University of Cape Town (UCT), University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), Nelson Mandela Metro University (NMMU) and later Wits University.

In March, two University of Cape Town students were brutally attacked and raped at the Rhodes Memorial, which is a few metres away from campus.

The attacks were the beginning of a horror story for UCT female students as three other students were raped at the same spot by the now convicted Mthunzi Hlomane. Police launched a manhunt for the serial rapist and Hlomane was arrested on 12 counts of rape. He was sentenced last month to nine life terms..

UCT said in September that it had dealt with nearly 20 rape cases since the beginning of the year.

In April, half-naked Rhodes female students went on a protest against lack of action regarding campus rape. The students also went on social media to publish the names of alleged campus rapists.

The #RUReferenceList went viral kicking off a debate about campus rape culture. It also raised concerns about the illegality and dangers of publishing the names of people who have not appeared in a court of law.

UKZN was also hit with rape allegations after a student claimed that a police officer had raped her during the violent Fees Must Fall protests in September.

NMMU student Thabani Ngwekazi‚ 28, and his 21-year-old friend were hijacked just outside the Varsity Park student residence and driven to the nearby bushes where Ngwekazi was killed and his girlfriend raped.

In October, another NMMU female student was abducted by two men after partying at a nightclub in Port Elizabeth Central. She was beaten with a pole, raped and left for dead in bushes in Schoenmakerskop. A passerby found and saved her.

Last month, female students at Wits raised concern over safety after a female student was allegedly raped by a peer at the Wits Junction residence. There was outrage by some Wits officials over the handling of the rape complaint. An investigation into their conduct was launched and they are yet to be taken to task for their actions.

Following spiralling rape allegations at universities, in October the government established a task team that includes student formations, government and university officials as well as activists to find ways to end the scourge.

The Commission for Gender Equality also held hearings in Johannesburg last month with most of the universities that were inundated with rape allegations. Vice-chancellors told the commission that in most cases the perpetrator and the victim knew each other and in some instances, drugs and alcohol were involved, but acknowledged that intoxication of a female student did not give male students a right to do as they pleased.

The commission scrutinised at the university’s policies on sexual assault and will release a report next year.

Transformation

Universities have been under fire for lack of transformation since 1994, prompting Minister of Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande to come up with a bill, which he published in January, giving him powers to set transformation goals for universities. It will also give Nzimande power over language policy at campuses. The bill has been passed by Parliament and now awaits President Jacob Zuma’s signature to become law.

Students took it upon themselves to push the transformation agenda with protests over language at some institutions. Afrikaans was an official language of instruction at Stellenbosch University (SU), the University of Pretoria, the University of the Free State (UFS) and Unisa.

However, this has changed and Afrikaans was removed at the aforementioned institutions after University of Pretoria students, led by the EFF’s Student Command, went on rampage in February this year demanding Afrikaans to be removed as an official language of instruction.

The students clashed with their counterparts from AfriForum who defended Afrikaans, resulting in violence and arrests.

In the same month, UFS had to suspend classes for more than a week after Outsourcing Must Fall activists, comprising workers and students, stormed a rugby stadium while a match was being played. They were met with violence with white spectators assaulting them. Black students claim that there has been racism at the institution for years.

Four universities, including the UFS, have said they will not continue using Afrikaans an official language, with English to remain the official language of instruction.

The decision was challenged by AfriForum in court. The court battle went up to the Supreme Court of Appeal but the UFS won the case last month.

Earlier this month, the Human Rights Commission released a reports into transformation at universities. The commission found that there were still patterns of systemic exclusion, marginalisation and discrimination at institutions of higher learning.

Fees Must Fall

It looks like there will be another shutdown of universities come next year, as students have vowed to protests against fee increases.

UKZN , NMMU, SU, University of Johannesburg, University of Zululand, Wits, UFS, Rhodes and North West University have indicated that they will hike student fees by 8%.

The University of Fort Hare and Tshwane University of Technology, however, will not instituting any fee increases.

Clashes between students and the police overwhelmed campuses from September 19 this year following Nzimande announced the 8% increment.

Students said they expected Nzimande to freeze fees, as a long-term solution to the fees crisis was still being sought by the Fees Commission.

Nzimande, however, made an exception for poor and missing-middle, saying the state would foot their bills.

This year’s protests resulted in the destruction-of-property bill to rise to R700m when added to last year’s.

More than 500 students have been arrested since February, including the outspoken Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini, who is set to stand trial next year on charges including damage of property, assault and possession of dangerous weapons.

Dlamini is out on bail while Durban University of Technology student Bonginkosi Khanyile, who was arrested in September for inciting violence and assaulting a police officer, remains behind bars after he was denied bail. He is expected to appear in court next year.

Some students have accepted the increase while other have vowed to fight it from January.

The Fees Commission, established by the government in February, is looking at the feasibility of free education and implementation thereof. Its final report will be submitted to President Jacob Zuma in June next year.

Bathandwa Malingo