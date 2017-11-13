2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London

2017 MTV Europe Music Awards
Singer Demi Lovato of the U.S. arrives at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Singer Sabrina Carpenter of the U.S. arrives at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Hip-hop artist Swae Lee of the U.S. arrives at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rock band 30 seconds to Mars of the U.S. arrive at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Manchester United soccer player Paul Pogba (C) arrives with his brothers for the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain November 12, 2017. REUTERS//Hannah McKay
British soccer player Dele Alli arrives for the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain November 12, 2017. REUTERS//Hannah McKay
British Singer Liam Payne performs at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
British Actor Natalie Dormer and French soccer player Paul Pogba present an award at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Singer Demi Lavato of the U.S. performs at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
British Singer Rita Ora performs at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Dutch rapper LIl' Kleine poses with his awards during the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain November 12, 2017. REUTERS//Hannah McKay
Singer Camila Cabello poses with her award during the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain November 12, 2017. REUTERS//Hannah McKay
Singer Kesha of the U.S. performs at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
British Hip Hop artist Stormzy poses with his award during the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain November 12, 2017. REUTERS//Hannah McKay
Canadian singer Shawn Mendes poses with his awards during the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain November 12, 2017. REUTERS//Hannah McKay
British Singer Rita Ora on stage at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
French DJ David Guetta poses with his award during the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain November 12, 2017. REUTERS//Hannah McKay
Singer Camila Cabello performs at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

