2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London November 13, 2017 0 21 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards 1 of 18 Singer Demi Lovato of the U.S. arrives at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Singer Sabrina Carpenter of the U.S. arrives at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Hip-hop artist Swae Lee of the U.S. arrives at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Rock band 30 seconds to Mars of the U.S. arrive at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Manchester United soccer player Paul Pogba (C) arrives with his brothers for the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain November 12, 2017. REUTERS//Hannah McKay British soccer player Dele Alli arrives for the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain November 12, 2017. REUTERS//Hannah McKay British Singer Liam Payne performs at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez British Actor Natalie Dormer and French soccer player Paul Pogba present an award at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Singer Demi Lavato of the U.S. performs at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez British Singer Rita Ora performs at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Dutch rapper LIl' Kleine poses with his awards during the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain November 12, 2017. REUTERS//Hannah McKay Singer Camila Cabello poses with her award during the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain November 12, 2017. REUTERS//Hannah McKay Singer Kesha of the U.S. performs at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez British Hip Hop artist Stormzy poses with his award during the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain November 12, 2017. REUTERS//Hannah McKay Canadian singer Shawn Mendes poses with his awards during the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain November 12, 2017. REUTERS//Hannah McKay British Singer Rita Ora on stage at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez French DJ David Guetta poses with his award during the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain November 12, 2017. REUTERS//Hannah McKay Singer Camila Cabello performs at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London, Britain, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY