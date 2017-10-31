225 Firearms seized cross KZN in one week

A total of 225 illegal firearms were seized across KwaZulu-Natal in one week.

This comes after the KZN police conducted #SaferFestiveSeason operations last week where police seized an assortment of illegal firearms and ammunition.

During the operation, police seized AK47 rifles, shotguns, homemade firearms, 303 rifles, pistols and revolvers. And a total of 1289 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa congratulated police officers for seizing such a large quantity of illegal firearms and ammunition within a short period of time.

“We have stepped up our operations targeting illegal firearms and we will ensure that we sustain these operations ahead of the festive season. These weapons kill many of our citizens and are used in many crimes across the province including for the killing of rivals in various sectors of our communities.

” We wish to thank those law-abiding citizens that continue to play a pivotal role in fighting crime by contacting police with information of criminal activities, ” he said.

-TNA Reporter