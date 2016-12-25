Joburg water threatened

THE city of Johannesburg has raised concern about illegal mining in some parts of the city, which it says is threatening the supply of water to residential areas. Main Reef Road in Roodepoort has been identified as a hot spot for illegal mining and it is allegedly where miners connect to residential water supplies illegally.

This is done because the process of removing gold from rocks requires a significant amount of water. In the current drought conditions, this activity has dire consequences on reservoirs’ capacity to supply water to residential areas. The city said illegal mining in the city has increased steadily over the last year, and that the reservoir in Roodepoort that supplies water to Matholesville and Tshepisong is running dry due to the extra pressure that illegal water connections put on it.

As a result, Matholesville and Tshepisong have had no water access for a few days. The Johannesburg metro police department warned that water restrictions have negative social consequences. Communities are increasingly frustrated by the lack of water, which can lead to civil unrest or protest.

This can subsequently lead to vandalism of the city’s infrastructure. The city’s Infrastructure Protection Unit will be running an awareness campaign in Matholesville and Tshepisong on the impact of illegal water connections. The campaign will take place on December 22.

The metro has appealed to all residents to be vigilant and to inform Joburg Water of any illegal water connections on their properties. Any Johannesburg resident found to have illegal water connections on their property and found to be supplying water to illegal miners will be held accountable and can face criminal charges or a fine. At the beginning of this month, the city announced that it was not yet in a position to lift the Level 2 water restrictions.

“I call on our residents to continue doing everything possible to conserve water and cut back on their usage during these challenging times,” Anthony Still, member of the mayoral committee for the environment and infrastructure services department said.

