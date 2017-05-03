GP education processes half of applications expected for 2018

The Gauteng Provincial Government has on Wednesday announced that it has successfully processed 154 916 applications around lunch time.

This is almost half of the 350 000 applications expected for the 2018 school year.

On Tuesday Gauteng MEC for Education Lesufi together with the Premier of Gauteng David Makhura launched the improved online application registration system in Orange Farm multipurpose centre for grade 1 and grade 8 learners for the 2018 school year.

And at least 23 000 applications were captured in the first hour of the online application registration system being live.

The department stated that the applications will start on the 2 May from 8.30am and close at midnight on 12 June 2017.

Gauteng Department of Education’s Acting Head of Communication Oupa Bodibe said the department acknowledged the problems encountered in the previous year.

“We have listened significant changes to the online application process,” said Bodibe as a result of the issues raised by parents last year.

Lesufi last year, declared the online system for schools admission as the best possible option to break down barriers that discriminate against pupils from previously disadvantaged communities in the province.

This comes after parents experienced glitches last year when the system first went online.

“The new system would create access for all pupils seeking placements at schools in the province,” said Lesufi.

-TNA Reporter