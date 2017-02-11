With Morocco back in, now what?

Commendable as it was, the stance taken by some African countries, including South Africa, to stand with the Polisario Front by resisting the admission of the kingdom Morocco to the fold of the AU, there is no gainsaying in stating it was clearly too little, too late.

Among other questions that some of these countries may have to answer, is where was their collective voice and action in recent years when the kingdom rolled out its foreign policy charm offensive which culminated in 39 AU member states voting in favour of Morocco’s admission during the January summit?

With the benefit of hindsight, perhaps the then Organisation of African Unity (OAU) should have never dissolved the Liberation Committee following the end of apartheid in South Africa in 1994.

It should have stood to reason, back then, that the struggle for self-determination in Africa was not yet over and therefore the Liberation Committee could have been allowed to continue its work, but this time around, focus its efforts on an all-round engagement on the question of Western Sahara.

This should have been done because the OAU had resolved that the question of Western Sahara was one of decolonisation.

Be that as it may, in undertaking an assessment of this outcome, it is near impossible to view the decision of the January summit as either a victory for the kingdom and a defeat for the Polisario Front or vice versa.

If anything, the greater, longer-term, impact of this decision for both parties will take some time to mature and manifest within the continent’s political landscape. Therefore, my initial assessment is that this is neither a victory for Morocco nor a defeat for the Polisario Front.

To claim that this is a victory for Morocco would be to assume that ever since the kingdom opted to abandon the OAU in 1984, its foreign policy had made it imperative to return to the then continental body and subsequently, to the fold of the AU.

This, however, would not be accurate. For many years, the Morocco’s foreign policy relied on an unforgiving critique of the OAU and the AU, often resulting in the exacerbation of divisiveness across the continent.

For years, the kingdom did not hesitate to express its views that the AU was not capable and should not be involved in efforts to find a solution to the vexing question of Western Sahara.

Such foreign policy attitudes, of shunning the continent, were displayed for instance, when the Morocco unsuccessfully attempted to apply for membership of the European Commission, the predecessor to the European Union (EU), which was correctly rejected.

More recently, the kingdom arrived at the January Summit having suffered a crushing defeat in the wake of a decision by the EU Court of Justice last December that no produce from Western Sahara could be introduced into the EU market as originating from Morocco. Clearly, Morocco’s recent overtures to return to the AU, may very well serve as an acknowledgement on its part, that its foreign policy efforts of ignoring and trying to isolate itself from the continent, were not bearing any fruits.

Conversely, to claim that the decision of the January Summit is a defeat for the Polisario Front also ignores one fundamental difference between this year’s decision and the initial call made ahead of the AU aummit last June.

At the time, those countries that supported the kingdom had presented a motion that not only called for Morocco’s admission, but also for the expulsion of the Polisario Front from the membership of the continental body.

However, last month the request and the decision to return, was made without any such conditions and therefore the Polisario Front remains a full member of the AU.

In addition, politically charged as the decision was, it must be remembered that the OAU never resolved to expel Morocco as it opted to leave on its own; and on its own, it opted to return.

Accordingly, the decision to admit Morocco to the membership of the AU, should open up a path of engagement directly with the kingdom to hammer out a solution.

In fact, this particular reading of the outcome resonates with the sentiments of the Polisario Front, whose leadership has already welcomed Morocco’s return and regard it as expanding the opportunities to directly engage on the question of Western Sahara’s selfdetermination.

Those that count themselves among the advocates of, and enjoy fraternal relations with the Polisario Front, must therefore take their cue from this view and endeavour to embrace this decision as giving due regard to the role, and place, of the AU as the nerve centre of all processes regarding matters of stability, and peace on the continent.

Controversial as the decision would have been for some of the AU member states, it clearly enables the continent to advance its practical unity by ensuring that no country on African soil is not a member of the AU.

At the same time, it is a decision that obviously negate the unity of purpose as far as remaining true to the founding provisions of the AU which includes support for the rights to self-determination.

While the road ahead remains indeed unclear, it is certain that Africa should brace itself for a period of political intrigue and stormy waters, as attempts would have to be made to marshal “a new” consensus on how to find a just and durable solution to the question of Western Sahara.

It is hoped that, when this occurs, the politics of pragmatism will not be allowed to triumph over principles, such as the inalienable right to self-determination.

Senzo Ngubane

Senzo Ngubane heads the operations division at the African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes