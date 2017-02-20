Dream come true for Chiefs coach

AFTER taking Kaizer Chiefs to the top of the PSL standings, coach Steve Komphela revealed he had dreamt that their winning goal against Highlands Park at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday would come from a corner kick. And indeed defender Lorenzo Gordinho’s headed winner before halftime came after Siphiwe Tshabalala teased a corner kick towards the near post, where defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele’s flick on found Gordinho, who has now scored four goals this season.

He is Amakhosi’s joint leading scorer alongside Tshabalala and Willard Katsande. The hard fought win saw Chiefs move to the summit of the log after recording their fifth win in a row. Chiefs registered their ninth win from 18 outings, moving to top spot with 33 points.

“A strange thing happened just before the match. I said to Kemiso Motaung, ‘Kemi, I had a strange dream’ because normally I sleep during the day, I just switch off and focus on my job,” Komphela said.

“I had a dream, we were playing in the same match with Kemiso and I was requesting ‘move away, I’m going to score, it’s a corner-kick’ and how did we score today?

“Sometimes we lack so much respect to the energies but if you are conscious of what’s going on you are likely going to be along the way. “We are on our way, we are happy about that and I hope she will remember what I said before the match.” The Chiefs coach once again chose not to get carried away by their good run.

“We are happy with the result and for the supporters, we are happy that at least something is coming our way. We are focusing on our title race, it’s very important because the minute you focus on other things you get distracted.” Meanwhile, Highlands coach Gordon Igesund is not read to throw in the towel yet despite his side occupying 15th spot on the log with 14 points. “I thought we gave a good account of ourselves tonight. We will keep on fighting until the end,” Igesund said.

news@thenewage.co.za

-Linda Ximba