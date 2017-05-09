Treasury will be playing a redistributive role, says Gigaba

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba told members of the Standing Committee on Finance that Treasury will be playing a redistributive role, while managing a fiscal consolidation at the same time.

Gigaba was briefing Finance Committee on the Department of Finance’s strategic and annual performance plans. He said Treasury would have to support structural reforms to diversify‚ grow and transform the ownership patterns of the economy and to broaden the tax base.

“It would strive to increase revenue so that government could finance its expenditure plans for the year. There’s a need to accelerate an inclusive growth,” Gigaba said.

The minister also told members that his department will focus on reducing debt funded consumption.

On the question on whether his wife will continue act as an adviser in his new role as Finance Minister, Gigaba said his wife had no influence over his work, but rather she would have an opinion on certain matters, just like any other people, who then offers these to him from time to time.

Noma Gigaba said during an interview with enca that she helped her husband while he was a minister at Home Affairs.

“There were long queues at Home Affairs and I know IT and I know most of the time their system is very low. I was there helping him,” she told Ayanda Allie Paine

during an interview.

Gigaba also assured members that the policies remained the same, adding that his adviser’s opinion outside Treasury was his not that of the department.

Treasury advisor Christopher Malikane has said that in order to push the Radical Economic Transformation the country needed to Nationalise Bank and Mines to achieve Free Education.

-Sipho Jack