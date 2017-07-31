ANC a house divided among itself

AS ANC delegates report back to their branches and the branches discuss the policies proposed, it is safe to suggest that not since 1949 has the ANC been this divided on the question of policy direction. There are two sides who have differing views of the economy and the ANC is divided on policy direction. It is a pity that the SACP and Cosatu finds itself on the wrong side of this policy divide. The dust has settled and ANC delegates have returned to their branches to discuss the policy proposals to be adopted at the 54th national conference. What does this mean for South Africans though? It is good to recap some of the important discussions that took place and are taking place in the ANC. Unfortunately, academics such as Dirk Kotze, writing in The Conversation, under the article headlined “ANC policy conference: deeper polarisation and a stalemate for South Africa”, describes the conference as not having “recommended significant policy changes”. Yet earlier he had suggested that “radical economic transformation or white (sic) monopoly capital is a code for Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

