‘Day of no confidence’ looms

Newly formed civil society organisation Future South Africa has coined August 8 the “Day of No Confidence”.

Thousands of people from opposition parties and civil society organisations are expected to take to the streets of Cape Town in a quest to put pressure on members of Parliament to vote against President Jacob Zuma.

The planned mass march comes after Parliament speaker Baleka Mbete scheduled the DA’s request for a motion of no confidence against Zuma for Tuesday, following the Constitutional Court judgment that Mbete had discretionary power to decide whether the motion take places by secret or open ballot .

On the day of the vote, thousands of protesters are expected to assemble at Keizersgracht, near the Cape Town University of Technology to head to Parliament. Various other centres are also expected to witness similar demonstrations.

Future South Africa at its launch encouraged citizens to plan or support initiatives across the country.

“On the evening of August 7, citizens can symbolically switch off their house lights from 8 until 9pm.

On the 7th and 8th, we call on citizens to drive with their car lights on the whole day as a show of support for the motion of no confidence,” Future South Africa said in a statement.

The organisation also urged those unable to make it to any central points of activity (mainly in Cape Town), to organise their own pickets on bridges, in the community, at schools, offices and religious centres.

Despite the drive for MPs to vote against Zuma, the ANC said the party was confident that the motion of no confidence would not pose it any threat and that the ruling party did not expect to see the motion achieve its ultimate goal of rejecting Zuma.

Following the ANC national executive committee lekgotla, secretary-general Gwede Mantashe lambasted some ANC MPs who have been vocal about voting with their “conscience” next week Tuesday.

“We agreed that ANC members will vote in terms of the decision of the ANC. One of my comrades asked me at the weekend, ‘what happens now if I don’t like a particular form of voting?’ I said, you are free to take a walk,” Mantashe said.

“We (the ANC) cannot have parliamentarians who are free agents who are all over the show, who talk as they like, who do as they wish.”

He said party MPs who have no confidence in ANC decision-making have a right to step down from Parliament themselves as well.

The vote will take place in the afternoon, with demonstrations expected to commence on Monday across the country before the planned mass march on Tuesday in the Mother City.

AKANI MANGENA

news@thenewage.co.za