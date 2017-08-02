One MP killed, three injured in Paarl accident

One member of Parliament has died and three other seriously injured after they were in a tragic car accident near Paarl in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.

“Parliament has just learned with shock and devastation that four Members of Parliament (MPs) in the National Assembly belonging to the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education have been involved in a tragic car accident near Paarl in Cape Town this morning.

“The MPs’ vehicle overturned while traveling to Paarl as part of oversight visits to various schools in the area,” Parliament said in a statement.

Parliament added that more information will be provided as soon as the family of the deceased MP has been informed.