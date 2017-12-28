28, including traffic officers, arrested in connection with fraud and corruption

A total of 28 suspects have been arrested in connection with fraud and corruption since the start of the festive season.

According to Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) at least twenty suspects including traffic officers, driving licence examiners, and private citizens were arrested in Limpopo two weeks ago. A week later four others were arrested at Clayville private roadworthy testing centre.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said, “All suspects are out on bail. Investigations are continuing and vehicles concerned will de-registered and owners will be called to account. ”

He indicated that fraud, corruption and bribery still remain an integral part of ongoing efforts to improve safety on South African roads.

Meanwhile, four vehicle examiners are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on charges of fraud and corruption.

This comes after a scam was uncovered at Green Peace roadworthy testing station in Hammanskraal north of Pretoria.

“The scam involved the alleged issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates using the identity documents of dead people,” said Zwane.

He added that vehicles for which roadworthy certificates were issued were never taken to the station for physical testing and examination.

