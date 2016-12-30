3 dead, 3 injured in Boksburg bakkie accident

Three people have been killed and three injured after a bakkie rolled on the N12 West at the Rondebult exit in Boksburg on Friday.

Passengers reported that the driver was intoxicated and fled the accident scene before authorities arrived.

EMER-G-MED spokesperson Max Cohen said: “Paramedics arrived at the scene and found that a bakkie had rolled multiple times and the occupants had been ejected from the vehicle.

Two passengers were declared dead at the scene after they were assessed and found to have sustained fatal injuries.

A third passenger was in a critical condition.

“The patient deteriorated and paramedics started CPR as part of a full Advanced Life Support resuscitation. Unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene,” Cohen said.

Another passenger sustained critical injuries and required rapid Advanced Life Support intervention while two more patients sustained moderate injuries.

The patients were assessed and stabilised at the scene before being transported to various nearby hospitals for further care.

Local traffic authorities are investigating.

-TNA Reporter