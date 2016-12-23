3-minute preview: ‘Monster Trucks’ hopes to make a splash

Delayed by nearly two years, pre-teen film “Monster Trucks” has finally cleared its release date roadblock to bring its tale of man and monster friendship to screen.

– Who’s in it and what’s it about? –

Lucas Till, best known for his turns as supermutant Havok in X-Men films “First Class,” “Days of Future Past” and “Apocalypse,” and for headlining a revival of 1980s and 90s TV show “MacGyver,” here plays Tripp, a high school senior who can’t wait to get out of his hometown and is building a custom pickup on oversized wheels — a monster truck — out of salvaged parts in order to do so.

But an oil drilling incident provides rationale for the film’s title pun, as a gasoline-guzzling monster escapes and takes up residence at the junkyard. Specifically, inside Tripp’s monster truck where the engine should’ve gone.

Cue all manner of truck stunts as the beast, with Tripp on board, attempts to outwit its human pursuers.

Jane Levy of “Shameless” and “Fun Size” also co-stars, with roles for Amy Ryan, Rob Lowe, Danny Glover, and Barry Pepper lending further star power to the cast.

– Who’s behind it? –

Chris Wedge won an Oscar for his short film “Bunny” and a nomination for “Ice Age,” going on to direct “Robots” and “Epic” in the meantime.

“Monster Trucks” represents a bit of a departure as it’ll be his first feature film to mix CGI with live action.

Scriptwriter Derek Connolly also wrote Colin Trevorrow’s “Safety Not Guaranteed” as well as his blockbuster “Jurassic World” and upcoming 2019 “Star Wars” film.

– Is it any good? –

Ahead of reviews, the impression is that Paramount Pictures’ parent company doesn’t think so.

In September, Viacom announced that it was to take a hit for $115m (against the film’s estimated $125m production budget) and multiple delays have seen its US debut move from May 2015 to January 2017.

But if the concept’s cool enough and it can arrive at a time when there’s not much else at the movies, maybe “Monster Trucks” can find its audience.

– When’s it out? –

If Paramount wants to make sure there’s not much competition for “Monster Trucks” when it lands, a January 13 US release for the PG-rated outing makes good sense: “A Dog’s Purpose” isn’t out for another two weeks, and “Lego Batman” not until the next month.

Elsewhere, French audiences will be first to test its quality, from December 21, with the UK screening “Monster Trucks” from December 29, while it arrives in Malaysia on December 29.

Brazil and Singapore share the same release week as the US with Hong Kong and the Netherlands among territories planned for those that follow.

