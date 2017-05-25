3 women on the loose after allegedly raping male

Pretoria police are investigating a case of rape after a man was allegedly raped by three women over the weekend.

According to the 23-year-old victim he boarded a minibus taxi last Friday in Solomon Mashlangu Drive towards Pretoria when he was raped by three suspects.

“He indicated that besides the driver there were three young female passengers inside the taxi. En route to town the taxi driver changed direction. The young man was then ordered to come to the front. Apparently one of the women injected him with an unknown substance and he passed out,” said Captain Colette Weilbach.

Weilbach added that the victim stated that he woke up in an unfamiliar room on a single bed. The female suspects then allegedly forced him to drink an energy drink, before taking turns raping him numerous times a day.

The man recieved medical treatment after he was dropped in an open field in Benoni by the suspects.

Weilbach stated that the SAPS take all sexual offences seriously regardless of gender.

The Tshwane Central Cluster FCS assured victims of these type of crimes that they will carry out robust investigations to bring offenders to justice.

TNA Reporter