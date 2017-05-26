4 ‘criminals’ killed in shootout

Four suspected criminals have been shot dead following a shootout with police on the N12 in Benoni on Friday.

According to paramedics, the two men believed to have been suspects were found dead in their vehicle and two others shot dead while trying to escape.

“Two other men, also believed to have been suspects, were found lying a short distance away in the veld. These men had also sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were later declared dead,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Two law enforcement officers also sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known

TNA Reporter