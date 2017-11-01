40 more statements collected against predator school patroller

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has collected a further 40 statements from the 87 learners from AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto alleged to have been sexually assaulted by a 56-year-old school patroller.

This comes as the alleged abuser made a brief appearance on Wednesday in the Protea North Magistrate’s Court.

The NPA said it had gathered a further 40 statements since the 15 it had last month, bringing the total number of statements gathered to 55 out of 87 learners.

The NPA also said that the accused was positively identified by the learners during an identity parade that was recently held.

The court ruled that the 57-year-old remain behind bars until his next appearance on 30 November.

The patroller was arrested after the rape allegations were brought to the attention of the Gauteng Department of Education where the Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi urgently intervened in the matter.

The department has previously stated that it takes full responsibility for the situation.

To this end, the department has hired a security company and said cameras will be installed at the school to monitor the pupils’ movements.

-TNA Reporter