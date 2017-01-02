45 New Year babies welcomed

The Western Cape ushered in the New Year with the birth of 45 babies.

The first bundle of joy arrived seven minutes after the stroke of midnight.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba paid a visit to the new mothers at the Khayelitsha District Hospital’s maternity ward on New Year’s Day.

He presented the mothers with gifts and birth certificates of their new bundles of joy.

Announcing the good news of the newborn babies, the provincial department of health said the total number comprised 20 boys and 25 girls.

This year the females have pipped their male counterparts.

Thirty-five of these babies were born in the Cape Town metropole and 10 were born in the rural districts.

The department’s principal communication officer, Nadia Ferreira, said im the Eden and Central Karoo districts multiple births were reported at Mowbray Maternity Hospital with a set of twin girls born after 4am.

“The first babies were born at 00.07am – one baby boy at Mowbray Maternity Hospital weighing 2.25kg and 49cm in length and a baby girl born at 00.22am at New Somerset Hospital weighing 2.6kg and 49cm in length.

“Mowbray Maternity Hospital delivered the most New Year’s babies where 14 babies (seven boys and seven girls) were welcomed, followed by New Somerset Hospital with five births (one boy and four girls),” Ferreira said.

The department congratulated the parents and families of the new arrivals wishing them well on the magical journey that lies ahead.

