4EverJazz tours launches in Mamelodi

The Gauteng Tourism Authority (GTA), in partnership with radio and jazz veteran Nothemba Madumo launched 4EverJazz Tours in Mamelodi outside Pretoria at the weekend.

The launch coincided with International Jazz Day, which took place on Sunday in Havana, Cuba. Hollywood star Will Smith was the host of this year’s official International Jazz Day which also saw jazz greats such as Herbie Hancock and Chucho Valdes on the line-up.

In South Africa, the Metro FM jazz broadcaster and her touring team took to the streets of Mamelodi, visiting some of the township’s jazz joints and other iconic places such as Solomon Mahlangu Freedom Square in Mamelodi.

Speaking to The New Age, Madumo said the aim of the tours is to expose jazz lifestyle, culture and music to the people in various Gauteng townships.

“The tours are all about bringing some level of appreciation and exposure to jazz, culture and lifestyle to the people, while also telling the stories of some of the township jazz legends.

“We visited Phillip Tabane’s home in Mamelodi and that speaks to appreciating and acknowledging our jazz legends,” she said.

The 4EverJazz tours are set to become a monthly series leading up to the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz with planned tours to Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, Sedibeng district municipality and West Rand district municipality before the end of September.

GTA CEO Siphiwe Ngwenya said his province will be looking at bidding for the rights to host the International Jazz Day in the near future.

“International Jazz Day brings together communities, schools, artists, historians, academics and jazz enthusiasts from across the world to celebrate and learn about jazz, its roots, future and impact.

“UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, which is the custodian of the International Jazz Day, picks the global host city for each year’s main event, which Gauteng planned to bid for and host in future,” Ngwenya said.

