5 pupils killed, 11 injured in head-on collision

Five pupils and 11 others were injured when two minibus taxis, one transporting school children collided.

The accident in the uMgungundlovu area, about 55 km from Pietermaritzburg, was a result of a head-on collision between the two taxis. One of the vehicles overturned and caught fire, Netcare 911 said in a statement.

“When Netcare 911 arrived at the scene, tragically five teenage learners had already succumbed to their injuries, of the 11 other victims at the scene three were in a critical condition, five had serious injuries and three had minor to moderate injuries.

“One of the victims that Netcare 911 attended to was placed on a ventilator and attended to by an Advanced Life Support paramedic before being transported to hospital for further urgent care,” the statement read.

The other victims were transported to different hospitals by various ambulance services.

– ANN7 reporter