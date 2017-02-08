5 tricks to a bigger orgasm

Having sex and not satisfied with the orgasms you are achieving? Well, chances are you are doing it all wrong! And, here’s a quick look at 5 tricks that promise you a bigger orgasm.

Break the monotony

First things first, tear off the textbook of sex if you have one, for sex is all about breaking rules. Get ready to experiment, try new positions and do everything you haven’t done in the past.

Identify your G-spot

Secondly, immediately identify your G-spot or sensitive area of the anterior wall of the vagina that is believed by some to be highly erogenous and capable of ejaculation.

Communicate

Talking about what turns you on or simply giving your partner directions while you are in the middle of the act has proven to work for many people struggling through their sex lives.

You’d need loads of lubricant

If you are preparing for a classic long act, you are bound to keep the lubricant bottle handy. It’ll not only provide you an escape from the pain and discomfort, but will also aid the process of achieving an orgasm.

Go slow

Sex is not fast food and there’s no way you can feel satisfied with a mere quickie. Better take things slow if you want to experience the big O.

This article first appeared on The Times of India