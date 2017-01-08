6 Injured in collision in Sandton

Six people sustained serious to minor injuries after a taxi collided with a vehicle on Rivonia road and corner North road in Sandton on Sunday.
According to paramedics the accident happened this morning at about 07:00am.
All injured were stabilised on scene and thereafter transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.
The exact detail as to how the accident happened will form part of a SAPS investigation and comment. Netcare911 paramedics worked alongside other services on scene.
-TNA Reporter