A 6-month-old boy has been killed after he was bitten multiple times by a dog at a residence in Primrose, Johannesburg on Wednesday.

It was at approximately 08h15 when paramedics were lead into the lounge of the home where they found the body of the child.

“It was found that the young boy had sustained several serious bite wounds and sadly he had already succumbed to his injuries,” said arrive alive.

The exact details surrounding the incident are still unknown.

-TNA Reporter