64-year-old pensioner sentenced for raping girl (10)

A 64-year-old pensioner has been convicted and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old victim at Inkanyezi Regional Court, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

In 2016 Lindinkosi Malomeni Nxumalo raped the victim while she was on her way to school.

“The victim was on her way to school when she went to the local tuckshop at Esiphezi area, Eshowe. While in the tuckshop, she was approached by the tuck-shop owner who raped her,” said Police Captain Nqobile Gwala.

Gwala said the case was transferred to Eshowe Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

“The accused was immediately arrested and charged accordingly.”

“This will serve as a warning to would-be perpetrators who target vulnerable women and children, thinking that they will get away with their wrongdoing. I also want to praise the victim who stood up and reported the matter to the police,” said KZN Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.

TNA Reporter