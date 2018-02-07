690 learners yet to be placed at Gauteng schools

Gauteng Department of Education now has less than 700 learners to place for the 2018 academic year.

The department has promised to place the remaining learners before the end of February.

These are Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners who applied for admission using the department’s online application system which was launched in 2017.

This is a big progress from over 32000 announced by education MEC Panyaza Lesufi before the start of the academic year.

In mid-January, the department reported that it still had 3 366 who had applied for the 2018 academic year.

GDE Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department is committed to placing all students as it is their constitutional right.

“As the department, we remain committed to meeting our constitutional obligation.

“We promise that we are going to place all unplaced learners.”

