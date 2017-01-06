7 reasons sex everyday keeps the doctor away!

Sex everyday keeps the doctor away

Sex is not just a physical way of showcasing emotions but also a way of improving your overall wellness. Well, yes! Sex everyday keeps the doctor away, like literally. Here’s a look at 7 reasons why you should indulge in a session between the sheets regularly.

Induces better sleep

The sleep that you get just after you’ve made love will be much more relaxed. And, quite obviously getting a good night’s sleep will make you feel alert and overall healthy.

Awesome form of exercise

Making love is a form of physical activity. During intercourse, the physiological changes in occurring in the body are similar to a workout. The respiratory rate rises, which means you get tired soon. Hence, you burn calories. If you have sex thrice a week for 15 minutes, you can burn around 7.500 calories in a year. That’s the equivalent of jogging 75 miles! Heavy breathing raises the amount of oxygen in your cells, and the testosterone produced during sex keeps your bones and muscles strong.

Promotes longevity

When one has an orgasm, a hormone called dehydroepiandrosterone is released. This improves immunity, repairs body tissues and keeps the skin healthy. Men, who have at least two orgasms a week, live longer than men who have sex just once every few weeks.

Relieves pain

The “Honey, not today, I have a headache” cannot be an excuse any more. During sex, both male and female bodies produce endorphins and these are hormones that act as weak painkillers. A study conducted by Gina Ogden showed that during sexual stimulation and especially during an orgasm, we don’t feel pain. If she finds another excuse, remind her that sex is good for her entire reproductive system, because it trains the PC muscle, which keeps the reproductive organs in shape. In women, sex can also increase fertility, postpone the menopause and relieve PMS symptoms.

Protects the prostrate

Most of the fluid you ejaculate are secreted by the prostate gland. If you stop ejaculating, the fluid stays in the gland, which tends to swell, causing a lot of problems. Regular ejaculation washes those fluids out and ensures the well being of your prostate until old age. Problems may also occur when you suddenly change the frequency of ejaculations.

Prevents erectile dysfunction

Fifty percent of men older than 40 suffer from erectile dysfunctions and no prizes for guessing that the best medicine against impotence is sex. An erection keeps the blood flowing through your penile arteries, so the tissues stay healthy. Plus, doctors compare an erection to an athletic reflex: the more you train the more capable you are to perform.

Relieves stress

It’s a scientific fact: sex can be a very effective way of reducing stress levels. During sex your body produces dopamine, a substance that fights stress hormones, endorphins, aka “happiness hormones” and oxytocin, a desire-enhancing hormone secreted by the pituitary gland. So, it’s time to hit the bed, guys!

This article first appeared on The Times of India