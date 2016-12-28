7 relationship blunders you committed in 2016

Blunder 1: Mixing private with public

If you couldn’t abide by the line between private and public in your relationship this year, then this was your blunder number 1. Constantly sharing your private details with people without the knowledge of your partner is the dumbest thing one can pull off! If your partner is still ignorant about the fact, then good luck.

Blunder 2: Cheating on your partner

There are times when we end up straying for no reason, but there is no justification to cheating on your lover and if you cheated on him/her in 2016, you’ve been a bad boyfriend/girlfriend. Pull up your socks or else you might be single in 2017.

Blunder 3: Sleeping over a fight

The worst thing a partner can do in a relationship is sleeping over a fight, without resolving it and letting the friction grow over the days. But, don’t we Indians do that all the time? Well, if you’ve been giving your lover a regular dosage of ‘silent nights’, you’ve been rather mean to him/her. Time to change your ways if you don’t want to be just an ‘ex’.

Blunder 4: Forcing sex

Sex is supposed to be mutual and not forced, but we keep on hearing so many sob stories of girls who are forced to have sex because their boyfriend is in the mood, don’t we? Well, while lack of sex might be a problem for some people, excess of it is definitely a problem for some. If you are sailing in the boat of ‘forced sex’, jump off it right away!

Blunder 5: Being a control freak

Trying to invoke too much of your own control is another blunder one commits while in a relationship. A power struggle ridden relationship is doomed from day one, so loosen your shackles and let your partner breathe.

Blunder 6: Recycling past problems

If you love to bring in old talks in the middle of a new argument, this was one of your biggest relationship mistakes in 2016. Bringing up the past in current talks only leads to turning a molehill into a mountain so steer clear from the same in the New Year.

Blunder 7: Staying rigid

A relationship comes with a lot of changes, and both the people involved need to change themselves to a certain extent, but if rigidity is your second nature then nothing can stop you from being single in 2017. Better learn to be a little fluidic in a relationship and open to changes.

This article first appeared on The Times of India