A clarion call to business corporations to support children living with cancer

The SABC 3 Expresso TV show – in partnership with Tropika – is calling on all big-hearted South Africans to support efforts to raise funds for the Children’s Haematology Oncology Clinic (Choc).

The telethon is due to take place tomorrow on the Expresso morning show scheduled for 6:30am to 9am on the SABC3. The Childhood Cancer Foundation was established in 1979 as a support group for parents of children with cancer. In a statement, Tropika said the Expresso Morning Show would raise funds to alleviate the financial difficulties faced by “the little patients and their families”.

The organisation said: “We're calling on all South African corporates to open their hearts and wallets to donate to this worthy cause."Viewers are encouraged to pledge their support through the SMS line or to ring up Expresso Morning Show on 083 91 33728 or to email choc@expressoshow.com for the account details.

The proceeds are to be channelled to the foundation’s coffers to ease the lot of children with cancer. The foundation supports state-funded specialised treatment projects committed to providing the necessary medical facilities to help cancer patients.

-TNA Reporter