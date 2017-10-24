‘A constipated system’

THE higher education system is constipated because students are failing.

This is according to statistician-general Dr Pali Lehohla who said grants received by public higher education institutions in 2016 amounted to R30bn, which is R5bn more that what was spent in 2015.

Yesterday, Lehohla released the financial statistics of higher education institutions report, which briefly highlights the sources and uses of cash in public higher education institutions – the 20 universities and six universities of technology for the 2016 financial year.

“We are trying to solve the demographic dependency. The context we’re dealing with needs to be clear and for that to happen, we need growth. Our growth per capita has averaged at only 1%,” Lehohla said.

The 2016 report includes data on the income received by the higher education institutions in 2016 from various sources, such as tuition fees, government grants and other receipts.

It also provides a detailed breakdown of cash payment items such as compensation of employees and purchases of goods and services, among others.

“Almost a million students are in universities every year. We should ask ourselves what is happening in the system that’s trapping students into not leaving,” he said.

The report shows that there are more women in universities, at 58.1% in 2016. The number of graduates has also increased gradually, to 203078 in 2016, from 165995 in 2012.

The report says South Africa’s public higher education institutions had a total income from operating activities of R67.4bn in the 2016 financial year.

The largest contributor to cash receipts from operating activities for the 2016 financial year was other receipts with R37.3bn followed by grants with R30bn. This represents an increase of R6.4 billion from the income received in the 2015 financial year.

Lehohla said higher education institutions received R21.6bn in the form of tuition fees in 2016.

“There were 975837 students enrolled in higher education in 2016. With Unisa at 299324, though a decline from the year before,”he said.

He said the concern is that the rate of production is one that’s declining for blacks. “If you have a leaking dam, it will never get full. The skilled employment as a percentage of total employment has contracted from 18% to 14% for people aged between 25 and 35 from 1994 to 2016. Tuition fees have dropped from 34.9% in 2015 to 32.1% in 2016.”

Lehohla said education shouldn’t be paid for.

“The system is constipated. The population could be reduced by 500000 but we need to get the stale bread out, the statistcian–general said

Lehohla said total cash payments for operating activities by public higher education institutions increased by R5.4bn from R53.6bn in 2015 to R59bn in 2016.

The report also shows that interest payments increased by R14m in 2016 and this was largely due to increased finance costs for long-term loans paid by the University of Fort Hare, the University of the Free State and the University of the Western Cape.

SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE