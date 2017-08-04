A first look at Pearl Jam’s upcoming concert film

A teaser has just been released for the upcoming concert film “Let’s Play Two,” which features Pearl Jam playing to huge crowds in Chicago.

A release date has yet to be revealed for “Let’s Play Two,” filmed during the band’s concerts at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, presumably when they performed there in August 2016.

The teaser reveals little else about the film, but it features Eddie Vedder — a known Chicago Cubs fan — saying, “The first time you walk into Wrigley Field, it’s like stepping into Oz.”

Fans can sign up at pearljam.com/letsplaytwo for future details about the film and its release.

Earlier this year, the Seattle band was inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame.

Watch the teaser for “Let’s Play Two”: www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2eiV4IM7tw

-Relaxnews