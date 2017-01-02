A nation that needs the hope of renewal

At the beginning of 2016, I wrote of significant elections taking place in a number of African countries. In the new year, it is worth looking at what has happened since in one of those countries.

The indecisive results of elections held in the Central African Republic in December 2015 led to subsequent run-off elections early in 2016. Former prime minister Faustin-Archange Touadéra of the Union for Central African Renewal was elected president by 63% in a peaceful if hotly contested vote and was sworn in on March 30 last year.

The new president faced multiple challenges, particularly disarming rival militias that have plunged the county into violence since in 2013. He has not made much progress on this front.

Atrocities by the mostly Muslim Seleka rebel alliance formed to oust then-president Francois Bozize in 2013 – committed against the mostly Christian population – triggered the formation of equally brutal anti-balaka Christian militias to counter the Seleka.

Thousands of civilians were killed in the ensuing religious-ethnic cleansing and flare-ups of violence have been a regular occurrences ever since.

In 2013 France joined the more than 12000 Minusca troops (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission) in the Central African Republic (CAR).

Almost as soon as France ended its peacekeeping mission in the CAR recently, a new round of atrocities occurred, the worst instance since 2013.

In November, clashes erupted in Bria, northeast of the capital Bangui, between the Popular Front for the Renaissance of Central African Republic (FPRC) and the Union for Peace in Central Africa (UPC) which is largely composed of Fulani, a group of historically nomadic herders found across west and central Africa. Both groups are factions of the former Seleka alliance.

According to UN reports, FPRC militia went door-to-door looting and systematically massacring members of the Fulani ethnic group, killing 85 civilians.

FPRC fighters also entered hospital buildings and prevented wounded Fulani from receiving medical treatment. Another 76 people were reported wounded and nearly 11000 displaced.

In December, attempts were being made to empty the tent city that had grown up near Bangui airport when people fled violence and massacres during the civil war.

The airport was deemed safe because French soldiers deployed in Central Africa and Minusca had a strong presence there.

Nearly 30000 people had to be persuaded and helped to leave. Many of those are going home for the first time in three years. They expect the government and Minusca to ensure they will be safe.

This will not be easily achieved.

While Bangui is now relatively calm, militias are still flourishing elsewhere and Minusca has reported an “alarming increase” in human rights violations in the CAR in recent months.

In October Muslim Seleka rebels left at least 37 people dead and 57 wounded in the town of Kaga-Bandoro amid claims that UN peacekeepers “failed to stop at least 60 Seleka forces from crossing a UN-guarded bridge and attacking civilians” although the peacekeepers later “opened fire and killed 12 Seleka”.

Most attention has been focussed, however, on sexual abuse by UN peacekeepers than on containing the violence. On this front at least, the CAR is making some progress.

In December, the UN identified 41 peacekeepers from Burundi and Gabon as suspects in sexual abuse allegedly committed in the CAR by members of Minusca in 2014 and 2015. The suspects will be repatriated and it will be up to their countries to conduct investigations and to punish their nationals if they are found guilty.

There has been some good news. The CAR, a potentially rich country, has one of the world’s poorest populations.

Its uranium deposits are undeveloped, its gold and diamond mines are under the control of militias. But international donors have pledged $2.2bn in aid.

President Touadéra and the people of the Central African Republic will need all the help they can get to stabilise their country. We wish them a peaceful new year.

Tom Wheeler is an independent commentator and former diplomat