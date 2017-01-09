A president between two kings

President Jacob Zuma has been called upon to mediate between two feuding Ndebele kings who are at each other’s throats over legitimacy.

King Mabhoko III of the Ndzundza clan wants Zuma to summon his counterpart in the Manala clan, King Makhosoke II to ask him to stop “disrespecting” him.

Among others, Mabhoko III accused Makhosoke II of taking him to court to demand that his recognition as a traditional king be declared null and void.

He said Mabhoko’s leadership certificate should be cancelled and that he should no longer be recognised as a king.

Makhosoke II is also accused of installing headmen and erecting villages in the jurisdictions of Mabhoko III without permission.

Mabhoko III’s palace is located in GaMorwe/Kameelrivier near Siyabuswa while that of Makhosoke II is situated in Engwenyameni near KwaMhlanga.

The kingships were announced by Zuma in 2009 following the recommendation made by the Nhlapo Commission on traditional leadership disputes.

The recommendation further declared Makhosoke II as the king of the Ndebele nation in the entire republic.

The disrespect and provocation allegations levelled against Makhosoke II were revealed by the deputy chairperson of the national House of Traditional leaders chief Sipho Mahlangu, in his capacity as the leader of the NdzundzaMabusa traditional authority under the command of Mabhoko III.

This occurred when Mahlangu was leading a peaceful march to hand over a memorandum of grievances to the representatives of the Presidency, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the national House of Traditional leaders at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga last week. A period of 21 days was given to the Presidency and stakeholders to respond to the demands of the marchers.

Mahlangu said Makhosoke II’s behaviour of disrespecting his counterpart was seriously undermining the existence of the Ndzundza tribe and such action would not be tolerated because Makhosoke II was seemingly even disrespecting the recommendation made by the Nhlapo commission on traditional leadership dispute.

“As the Ndzundza clan, we will not rest until King Makhosoke II of the Manala clan reverses his case in court against King Mabhoko III. We do not understand why he wants his counterpart’s certificate to be cancelled and completely abolished the existence of the Ndzundza tribe.

“We want to assure him that this will not happen because he is also undermining the report by the Nhlapo commission. We also request that President Zuma advises him to remove the people he ordered to occupy our land.

“These are some of the issues compelled us to conduct a march and hand over a petition of grievances to President Jacob Zuma, cooperative governance and traditional affairs ministry and national House of Traditional Leaders. We are certain that the Presidency together with the other stakeholders will swiftly respond to our complaints,” Mahlangu said.

Responding to the allegations levelled against them, Prince Jimmy Mabena of the Manala tribe said: “Our royal house cannot be affected by the baseless march against King Makhosoke II.

“We are not aware of the allegations levelled against us. We even want to assure the Ndebele nation at large not to be confused by a bunch of idiots who intend to damage the reputation of the Republic’s Ndebele king.”

The memorandum of grievances was received on behalf of the presidency and other stakeholders by the acting director-general in Cooperative and Traditional Affairs Department Shoky Mogaladi and national House of Traditional Leaders secretary Abram Sithole.

“We can make an assurance that we will have responded to the grievances by January 27,” Sithole said.

FRANCE NYAKA

francen@thenewage.co.za