A Re Yeng bus operation suspended due to ongoing taxi strike

The A Re Yeng bus operation has been suspended in the wake of blockades along the shared routes in Mamelodi as the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) strike continues.

The City of Tshwane stated that there has been a disruption of services with delays of Tshwane Bus Services in Pretoria North due to some drivers not being able to make it to the bus depot.

The NTA blames the Minister of Transport Joe Maswanganyi for failing to respond to the serious problems facing the taxi industry.

“Having sent three requests and having waited for three months, the NTA then applied for a protest march permission which was granted on October 19,” said NTA general-secretary Alpheus Mlalazi.

In a statement released by the City of Tshwane, the protest action is thus anticipated to impact on the operational efficiency and performance in the City’s customer care centres.

“The customer care centres might be operating with limited personnel as some employees might not be able to make it to their various workstations.”

The City’s Tshwane Metro Police Department has assured the community that police officers and other law enforcement agencies are ready to deal with the protest action.

“The officers have been deployed to all areas that may be possibly affected, any unlawful activity will not be tolerated and will be dealt with accordingly,” said Lindela Mashigo the City’s director of Media Relations.

TNA Reporter