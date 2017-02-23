AB rues soft dismissals

Proteas ODI captain AB de Villiers admitted there were some ridiculously soft dismissals after his side failed to chase down 290 against New Zealand in their second ODI in Christchurch yesterday.

The Proteas fell six runs short as New Zealand levelled the five match series 1-1 with three to go. They lost nine wickets in their innings with Quinton de Kock top scoring with 57 runs but a late blitz from Dwaine Pretorius (50 off 27) and Andile Phehlukwayo (29 off 34) saw them get close to the target.

De Villiers said the top six needed to come to the party in their remaining matches if they are to win the series. This was after the top six also failed to perform in the first match on Sunday where all-rounder Phehlukwayo and De Villiers saw them to the finish line.

“It was always the plan to play a lot of batsmen and bat really deep,” De Villiers said after the match yesterday. “However, the red flag was always for the top order to take it a bit easy and feel that it was okay to get out. There were too many soft dismissals and they cost us the game today.

“Yes we batted to 10 but the top five and top six have still got to take responsibility to be there at the end.” De Villiers also believes that had one of the top six stayed on until the last over, the result would have been different.

“Two of us got in Quinton and me – and not one of us went through. I think if one of us was there at the end, it would have been a different result. “It was an unfortunate couple of soft dismissals in the mix as well which is not necessary but credit to New Zealand. I thought they bowled exceptionally well and handled the pressure better than us that’s why they won the game.”

Chasing 290 for victory, De Villiers felt it was achievable and had the top six put together some runs, it would have been easier for the tail.

“It was a long and difficult first 50 overs. It is a big field and it was difficult to get all the angles right. The ball was not moving as much as we had hoped it would. However, I felt pretty confident that we could chase down 290. We batted deep today and I was confident of chasing that score.”

The Proteas will be looking to bounce to winning ways when they meet on Saturday in the third ODI at Wellington’s Regional Stadium.

Neville Khoza| nevillek@thenewage.co.za